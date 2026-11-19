The man nominated to become Annapolis' next police chief has withdrawn his name from consideration, the city announced Thursday.

Demetrious T. Harris was selected as a finalist following initial interviews conducted by the Annapolis Police Chief Search Committee.

On Nov. 12, Harris was officially nominated by Mayor Jared Littmann and City Manager Yolanda Lewis. He was scheduled to be appointed police chief during a City Council meeting on Nov. 23.

With Harris withdrawing from consideration, the search for a new police chief will continue.

Acting Chief Amy Miguez will remain in charge of the Annapolis Police Department until a permanent chief is selected, city officials said.

The search for a new chief comes after former Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson was removed from command by Littmann in February. The mayor cited "differing approaches to management" as the reason for the decision.

Littmann said he and Jackson disagreed on the best long-term plans for the city. The mayor previously told CBS News Baltimore that he initially asked Jackson to resign, but Jackson chose not to step down.

"I felt like I had to make that decision, certainly not one I take lightly," Littmann said at the time.