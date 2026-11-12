Annapolis nominates Demetrious Harris as next police chief

The Annapolis Police Department is expected to have a new chief after Demetrious T. Harris was nominated by Mayor Jared Littmann and City Manager Yolanda Lewis on Thursday.

A resolution confirming Harris' appointment will be introduced at the Annapolis City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 23.

Harris' nomination comes about nine months after former Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson was removed from command by Littmann in February, citing "differing approaches to management."

The mayor said he and Jackson disagreed on the best long-term plans for Annapolis. Littmann previously told CBS News Baltimore that he initially asked Jackson to resign, but Jackson chose not to step down.

"I felt like I had to make that decision, certainly not one I take lightly," Littmann said.

Littmann subsequently appointed Capt. Amy Miguez as acting police chief.

Annapolis officials said Harris was selected from a group of top candidates recommended by the Annapolis Police Chief Search Committee.

The search included input from Annapolis residents through a series of community meetings. Officials said the selection criteria prioritized community engagement, operational transparency and proven public safety experience.

Harris has 15 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as police chief in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. In that role, he has focused on community-centered policing, data-driven crime reduction and organizational accountability, according to Annapolis officials.

Harris is a graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy program, the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) and Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command.

He holds a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Police and Security Studies from George Washington University.