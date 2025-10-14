Annapolis mayoral debate focuses on LGBTQ+ issues

For the first time in Annapolis politics, a mayoral debate focused exclusively on LGBTQ+ issues.

Republican Bob O'Shea and Democrat Jared Littmann took the stage Tuesday at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, in front of what was expected to be a standing-room-only crowd.

The Caucus of African American Leaders hosted the first-of-its-kind debate at the historic Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center.

Support for the LGBTQ+ community

Both Annapolis mayoral candidates told WJZ that they support the LGBTQ+ community.

O'Shea has voiced his support for Annapolis' Pride celebrations and said everyone should feel included.

"I totally support all individuals in Annapolis," O'Shea said. "Our town is very diverse, it's very inclusive, and everybody is accepted."

Littmann — a former alderman — has been a visible presence at Pride events and said inclusion is a year-round commitment.

"The values of love, dignity, and inclusion are not negotiable," Littmann said.

Candidates discuss key issues

O'Shea said he's focused on public safety, government transparency, and a measured approach to development.

"I want to do things responsibly," O'Shea said. "People are talking about increasing affordable housing, we need to first of all make it so we have an infrastructure – police, fire, roads, that can take care of that."

O'Shea is also focused on taxes, saying Annapolis is too expensive compared to nearby communities, and argues the city has a spending problem.

"This city does not have a revenue problem, this city has a spending problem – a massive spending problem," O'Shea said. "I want to try to reduce our taxes and fees so it is more affordable to live in Annapolis."

Littmann is emphasizing better city services and responsible use of tax dollars.

"We can be more efficient, so that we're being careful with people's tax dollars and so we can get better services," Littmann said.

The Caucus of African American Leaders said it will make its endorsements for mayor and the Annapolis City Council after the debate.