'It's a hate crime:' Hundreds of Latinos, gun safety advocates demand justice at Annapolis vigil for slain men

Carrying white roses, asters and lilies, well over 200 people marched the streets of downtown Annapolis Sunday morning to mourn three Latino men who were fatally shot by a white neighbor one week ago - calling for acknowledgment that the killings were spurred by racism and for lawmakers to hold the alleged perpetrators accountable.

The families of Mario Mireles, 27, Nicholas Mireles, 55, and Christian Segovia, 25, gather in Annapolis to honor them with a vigil on June 18, 2023. All three men were killed in a mass shooting on June 11. Kaitlin Newman

"This senseless act of violence was racially-motivated. And we want the world to know," said Julian Segovia, whose brother was slain in the mass shooting that injured three other people south of downtown Annapolis.

