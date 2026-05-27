Long-time downtown Annapolis business to close over City Dock construction project

A longtime downtown Annapolis business says it will close at the end of the year, with the owner blaming a sharp decline in business on ongoing construction tied to the city's flood prevention and revitalization project.

Annapolis Marine Art Gallery, located on Dock Street, has been part of City Dock since 1978.

But co-owner Samantha Wilkerson says the gallery cannot survive the years-long impacts from the City Dock Revitalization and Flood Mitigation project, which is expected to continue into early 2028.

"They don't come down this way. You can't really walk down to the water as you used to," Wilkerson said.

The city's massive waterfront project is designed to protect downtown Annapolis from flooding while creating a new waterfront park and public spaces.

City Dock's construction impact on businesses

Wilkerson said business began dropping after parking was removed near the waterfront last year and worsened as more fencing and construction took over the area.

"After one year behind the fencing and having lost a lot of parking and with no impact relief, we will be closing at the end of the year," Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said the gallery's revenue has dropped more than 70%.

"We have unfortunately had to let a beloved team member go because we just couldn't afford it anymore," Wilkerson said. "At this point, our revenue has dropped over 70%, and without any funding from the city, we just can't stay open another two years."

The city has said the project is intended to protect downtown Annapolis from worsening flooding and improve the waterfront experience once construction is complete.

Wilkerson said the gallery will transition to an online-only business at the end of the year.

"I do believe when the park opens up it'll be a beautiful place and it'll help the businesses that do survive this," she said. "But three years behind fencing without any sort of financial help is just not sustainable."

Mayor Jared Littmann provided the following statement to WJZ: "It is sad to see a business with such a long history in the community close its doors. As a business owner myself, a loss like this hits hard."

Littmann added, "And there is no sugarcoating it: major infrastructure work is disruptive and can be tough on adjacent businesses. However, this project is fundamentally about protecting the City's downtown business district and the long-term survival of the historic downtown in Maryland's capital city. Without these upgrades, the area faces much more severe and unpredictable threats to its viability. Our focus will be supporting local businesses through the transition and pushing this project to completion as swiftly as possible."