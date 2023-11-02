Annapolis leaders detail solutions to protect City Dock from flooding

The city of Annapolis unveiled plans to reimagine City Dock and ensure that it is a destination that is saved from flooding.

The solution that the city has been working on since 2019 is finally becoming a reality.

As rising sea levels threaten Historic Downtown Annapolis, the city's solution is to build a natural park barrier to protect downtown from the impacts of flooding.

"If any of you were here a few weeks ago, you could have waded through the water that had come through City Dock and Dock Street," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "Not only are we going to stop sea level rise, and the next catastrophic weather event, but we also have the opportunity to create a world-class park."

City officials presented the City Dock Park Resiliency Plan on Wednesday evening and is expected to cost $50 to 60 million.

"Our project will defend against an Isabel strength storm for the next 50 years," said Burt Vogel, of Annapolis Public Works.

The parking area at City Dock will be replaced with a terraced park that provides a natural land barrier up to 8 feet and includes lawns, rain gardens and shade trees to protect from flooding.

"Locals don't go that often to this part of the city," Mayor Buckley said. "It's a parking lot. We don't go there the way we should. We don't show it off the way we should."

Brad Herbert, who sailed into Annapolis, said he would prefer the grassy park instead of concrete.

"There's no grassy areas anywhere around here, and we have a dog, so just to be able to take the dog for a walk and get on some grass, I'm sure he'd love that," Herbert said.

Others are apprehensive.

"You do have flooding from time to time which is significant, but also you have a parking situation that is a dumpster fire," said Deb Nicholson, Manager at Annapolis Marine Art Gallery.

The city already built a bigger parking garage to make up for the loss of 90 parking spaces at City Dock.

But Nicholson said these businesses rely on those parking spots.

"People kind of have to migrate down this way, and if we make it harder for them rather than easier, it's going to impact negatively," Nicholson said.

Another part of the plan is moving the Maritime Welcome Center from the middle of the parking lot to the waterfront.

Plans for the a new Waterfront Welcome Center are still in the works but construction on the park will start in the spring.