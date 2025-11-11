Veterans Day ceremony in Annapolis pays tribute to those who served in the military

The Fleet Reserve Association hosted a Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Annapolis attended by military veterans, families, and local leaders.

The event featured remarks recognizing both retired service members and those currently serving.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley reminded those in attendance that the commitment to military service is part of the fabric of the historic city.

"Here in Annapolis, we have a daily reminder of that commitment in the young men and women of the U.S. Naval Academy," Buckley said.

"We live free because they were willing to serve"

The keynote speaker, Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr., delivered a message of gratitude and duty to the crowd.

"We stand here today because they stood up first," Terrell said. "We live free because they were willing to serve, sacrifice, and leave behind a legacy greater than themselves."

Terrell encouraged the community to go beyond thanking veterans with words and instead honor them through action.

"By serving in our own communities, by lifting up military families, by defending the freedoms that make this nation unique," Terrell said. "To every veteran and every veteran's family who stood beside them … we say thank you."

Edgemere honors military veterans

Another Veterans Day ceremony in Edgemere, in Anne Arundel County, honored the men and women who served in the U.S. military.

The Wells McComas VFW Post 2678 unveiled a new memorial dedicated to local veterans.

"Honoring veterans, and offering a place that the community can come to relax and we hope remember the sacrifices made by all who served in the U.S. military forces," said Kathy Gistead, one of the organizers.

Members unveiled monuments and laid a wreath in honor of veterans who have died. The ceremony included a flag raising, the national anthem, and a march honoring each branch of the military.

Keith Taylor, the Wells McComas Veteran of the Year, also reflected on the meaning of service.

"Thank you for answering the call of duty to protect our nation and all it stands for," Taylor said.