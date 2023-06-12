Annapolis community running on high emotion in wake of deadly mass shooting

BALTIMORE - A quiet community in Anne Arundel County is still reeling over a deadly mass shooting Sunday evening.

There were at least 100 people outside in the wake of the shooting.

Three men died and three other people were injured outside of a home on Paddington Place. Charles Robert Smith was arrested and charged. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Authorities said between 150 and 200 people gathered Sunday evening for a large graduation party.

Neighbors told WJZ when the shots rang out people were scrambling to make sure that children who were around were safe from the gunshots.

Police said two of the victims were a father and son. The third was a family friend.

Emotions were running high at the location of the shooting.

Community leaders said over and over again Monday that this violence is not what Annapolis is about.

"There are many people on that block who will never be the same," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "The people who live in that diverse community are our family. They're our children. We should be taking care of them. We need to do better."

Police said outreach resources will be in the community in the coming days and weeks for everyone impacted by the shooting.