Angeli's in Baltimore has Maryland's best pizza, says Food & Wine

While Maryland is primarily known for its seafood -- particularly steamed blue crab and its crab cakes -- there is also first-rate pizza to be found.

One of Baltimore's long-standing pizzerias is Angeli's, with its flagship location in Little Italy.

Now, the restaurant is getting some solid recognition by being chosen by Food & Wine magazine as the state's top pizza place.

The pizzeria's story goes back to 1986, when it opened as a small restaurant in New Orleans. The eatery was located in a "vibrant" neighborhood "with a goal to provide its community with delicious food, cooked fresh daily," according to Angeli's website.

But after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, it left the owners of Angeli's reconsidering the business due to financial difficulties.

After much thought, they decided to revive the restaurant and relocate to Baltimore's Little Italy. In doing so, the owners said they were able to "bring back Angeli's to a neighborhood as vibrant and as colorful as the one that we fell in love with all those years ago."

In its description, Food & Wine says that Angeli's serves New York-style pies "and touts premium cheese sourcing."

The magazine notes the pizzeria was ranked by Yelp as No. 77 on its Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. in 2023 and landed at No. 44 on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2026 list.

In addition to Little Italy, the company has five additional locations, including York Road, Federal Hill, Bolton Hill and Inner Harbor.