How did Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy grade Baltimore pizza shops?

Why a Dave Portnoy-approved Baltimore pizza spot doesn't have its liquor license | The Baltimore Ban

BALTIMORE - Where's the best slice of pizza in Baltimore? Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy recently came to Baltimore to answer the question.

Using an app, Portnoy identified six pizza shops in Baltimore that he needed to grade.

"These Baltimore reviews have been something, all of them unique," Portnoy said.

Portnoy ranks pizza shops across the nation and shares the reviews on his "One Bite Pizza Rankings," grading them on a scale from 1 to 10. He only has one perfect score -- Monte's Restaurant in Lynn, Massachusetts.

While in Charm City, Portnoy visited TinyBrickOven, Frank's Pizza & Pasta, Pizza John's, Matthew's Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria and Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern.

Here's what he thought of those pizza shops:

6. Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern (2108 Eastern Avenue); Rating: 7.1.

Portnoy enjoyed the vibes and the appearance of Johnny Rad's.

"Great feeling. I like the inside, kind of cold-weather beer vibes," he said during his social media review.

He then took a bite into a large slice, which to Portnoy appeared to be "floppy."

"Even though it looks like it is flopping around, it's not as floppy as it seems," Portnoy said. "It's not bad, it has the parmesan that I don't always love."

In the end, Johnny Rad's received a 7.1 grade.

5. Angeli's Pizzeria (413 S. High Street); Rating: 7.3.

Angeli's has four locations in the Baltimore area, but Portnoy stopped at the pizza shop in Little Italy. He was met by the restaurant owner and several employees.

After tasting the pizza, Portnoy rated Angeli's a 7.3.

4. Pizza John's (113 Back River Neck Road, Essex); Rating: 7.4.

First off, Portnoy admitted this decision was based on preferences.

However, a customer shared his thoughts on Pizza John's.

"This is the best pizza in Maryland," the customer told Portnoy. "This guy knows pizza."

Pizza John's, which has been open since 1966, has a thicker and cheesier style.

"I think this is just style preference, but it's still good. I could hammer the whole thing," Portnoy said. "If you like a heavier, cheesier pizza, this is for you. I like it lighter."

Portnoy gave Pizza John's a 7.4.

3. Matthew's Pizzeria (3131 Eastern Avenue); Rating: 7.9.

Portnoy found a spot in Matthew's Pizzeria that made him feel like "we are actually in the city of Baltimore."

Matthew's Pizzeria claims to be the oldest pizza shop in Baltimore, started in 1943, in the Highlandtown community.

While Portnoy compared the pizza to a "Massachusetts bar pie," it turned out to be one of the best-rated pizzas in Baltimore.

It was tasty enough for a 7.9.

"This is a bar pie, a good one. I wasn't really in a bar pie state of mind," Portnoy said. "If it was just doing bar pies, on my bar pie scale, maybe it's an 8, but I'm doing different pies and my brain is scrambled. It's still very good."

2. TinyBrickOven (1036 Light Street); Rating: 7.9.

TinyBrickOven, located in Federal Hill, was Portnoy's first review in Baltimore. Known for its thin, New York-type style, the restaurant received a 7.9 review.

Portnoy then noticed a sticker on a pizza box threatening to close because it couldn't get a liquor license, and because it needed financial support.

Pizza shop owner Will Fagg relayed that he needed about $60,000 to get the liquor license and keep the restaurant open. Portnoy agrees, "done," and offered the money.

"People say it's a Christmas miracle," Fagg said. "It kind of feels like a Christmas miracle!"

Since then, TinyBrickOven has struggled to get a liquor license, and here's why.

1. Frank's Pizza & Pasta (6620 Belair Road); Rating: 8.3.

Portnoy's best-rated pizza in Baltimore was found at Frank's Pizza & Pasta.

He gave the restaurant a glowing 8.3 grade after testing the pizza and learning of its story. The pizza shop opened in 1985, and there remains a bullet hole in the oven from a shooting in the 1980s at the pharmacy next door.

"I was going to give this pizza an 8.1, with no story involved, it's spectacular pizza," Portnoy said. "With the story, while depressing, he puts a very good spin, 'don't take anything for granted, enjoy every bite,' I'm going 8.3."

The pizza was good all alone with its light and crispy style.

"This pizza was spectacular, light, crispy," Portnoy said.