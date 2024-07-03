Angela Foster launched her journalism career at the University of North Carolina. She covered all women's sports for the Student Television Network, interned at the iconic WCHL radio station in Chapel Hill, NC, and wrote stories for The Daily Tar Heel and The Black Ink campus newspapers.

Angela brings a rich blend of radio and television traffic reporting experience to CBS Mornings on WJZ. Having achieved a stellar reputation reporting on the ever-challenging traffic conditions in the Washington, DC, area, she also covered the greater Baltimore region on several radio and television stations locally before reporting traffic in Washington, DC. Nationally, she's covered traffic for the Bloomberg network and the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

A lover of outdoor activities, Angela is thrilled to be back in "Charm City" for all the festivals! Her hobbies include Bid Whist, jigsaw puzzles, traveling to experience local cuisine and museums, and listening to any genre of live music!