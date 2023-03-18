Watch CBS News
Amtrak introduces "Night Owl Fares" with discounts for late-night travelers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Amtrak is set to attract late-night travelers by offering massive discounts with their new "Night Owl Fares." The promotion is available for most cities along the route from New York to Washington, D.C. 

Passengers will need to purchase a coach ticket for trains departing between 7 PM and 5 AM to avail of the discounted fares.

One-way fares from Baltimore to New York City are now starting at just $15, and travelers can get a ticket from Baltimore to Washington D.C. for as low as $5. 

To learn more about the "Night Owl Fares" and other promotional offers, visit our the Night Owl Fares webpage.

March 17, 2023

