Maryland leaders, community organizations to discuss impact of federal cuts to AmeriCorps funding

Maryland leaders, including Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, will gather Thursday afternoon to discuss the negative impacts of federal funding cuts to AmeriCorps.

The press conference comes after the Trump administration terminated more than 1,000 AmeriCorps grant programs, about half of which serve states and communities President Trump won in the 2024 election. The cuts amount to nearly $400 million, or 41% of the organization's grants.

Two dozen states, including Maryland, sued the Trump administration over the decision.

Ahead of the program cuts, AmeriCorps put 85% of its staff on administrative leave.

What is AmeriCorps?

Founded in 1993, AmeriCorps oversees around 200,000 members, most of whom receive living stipends, and employs hundreds of people. It funds both directly operated programs, like the National Civilian Community Corps, and grant-funded programs overseen by states.

AmeriCorps, which was founded in 1993 provides assistance to communities that need to tackle major challenges - including conservation, natural disaster response, and other projects.

What impact has AmeriCorps had on Maryland?

The Choice Program at the University of Maryland Baltimore County uses AmeriCorps members to help underserved youth overcome poverty and improve college access.

Transform Mid-Atlantic deploys AmeriCorps VISTA members to mentor under-resourced students and expand education access.

Founded in 2013, Baltimore Corps recruited, trained, and employed over 300 Baltimore residents as contact tracers and care coordinators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Costello, executive director of Project CHANGE, Montgomery County's original AmeriCorps program, told the Baltimore Banner that the funding loss felt like a "punch in the gut."