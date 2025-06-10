Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Maryland amid search for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins after false Delaware Amber alert, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo,
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Paul,
Ryan Hughes,
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon,
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
Read Full Bio
Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

A body was found in Cecil County on Wednesday after a false Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl in Newark, Delaware, Maryland State Police said.

New Castle County Police said Wednesday that investigators determined the initial account given by the mother of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was false. New Castle County Police said the case is now being investigated as a homicide for the 3-year-old who is from Cecil County in Maryland.

amber2.jpg
3-year-old Nola Dinkins New Castle County Police

Maryland State Police said just after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday that a body had been found in Cecil County, as the investigation continues. State police said they're working to identify the body.

Elena Russo, the spokesperson for Maryland State Police, said the human remains found "looked to be of a child." She said that charges are pending.

New Castle County Police said Dinkins' mother, Darrian Randle, 31, has been charged with filing a false police report. She was arraigned and taken to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in New Castle, Delaware, on $1 million cash bail.

darrianrandle.jpg
Police say Darrian Randle, the mother of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, filed a false police report before an Amber Alert was issued for her daughter. New Castle County Police

There were conflicting reports by New Castle County Police and Maryland State Police regarding the investigation.

On Tuesday, New Castle County Police originally said that Dinkins was abducted at gunpoint by a man on the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark, Delaware, around 7:15 p.m.

Based on the original report, police said Dinkins' mother told investigators she pulled over to calm down the toddler when they were approached by a stranger with a gun who took the child before driving away in an SUV.

Early Wednesday morning, New Castle County Police told CBS News Philadelphia that officers searched an apartment complex about 2 miles away from where Dinkins was reported missing.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.  

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation with the help of the FBI.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.