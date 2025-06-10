Body found in Maryland amid search for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins after false Delaware Amber alert, police say

A body was found in Cecil County on Wednesday after a false Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl in Newark, Delaware, Maryland State Police said.

New Castle County Police said Wednesday that investigators determined the initial account given by the mother of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was false. New Castle County Police said the case is now being investigated as a homicide for the 3-year-old who is from Cecil County in Maryland.

3-year-old Nola Dinkins New Castle County Police

Maryland State Police said just after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday that a body had been found in Cecil County, as the investigation continues. State police said they're working to identify the body.

Elena Russo, the spokesperson for Maryland State Police, said the human remains found "looked to be of a child." She said that charges are pending.

New Castle County Police said Dinkins' mother, Darrian Randle, 31, has been charged with filing a false police report. She was arraigned and taken to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in New Castle, Delaware, on $1 million cash bail.

Police say Darrian Randle, the mother of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, filed a false police report before an Amber Alert was issued for her daughter. New Castle County Police

There were conflicting reports by New Castle County Police and Maryland State Police regarding the investigation.

On Tuesday, New Castle County Police originally said that Dinkins was abducted at gunpoint by a man on the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark, Delaware, around 7:15 p.m.

Based on the original report, police said Dinkins' mother told investigators she pulled over to calm down the toddler when they were approached by a stranger with a gun who took the child before driving away in an SUV.

Early Wednesday morning, New Castle County Police told CBS News Philadelphia that officers searched an apartment complex about 2 miles away from where Dinkins was reported missing.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation with the help of the FBI.

This is a developing story and will be updated.