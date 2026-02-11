Amazon driver hailed as a hero for rescuing a grandmother from a Harford County fire

An Amazon delivery driver is being credited with rescuing a grandmother from a burning home in Harford County on Wednesday.

Neighbors told WJZ they saw smoke coming from the home on Creek View Drive in Street, Maryland, just before 11:30 a.m.

When they got to the home, the Amazon driver had already jumped into action, pulling the woman, who was the only one home at the time, out of a window.

"(The Amazon driver) was very humble, but she said the fire was in the front porch of the house and (the grandmother) couldn't get out, there was no way for her to exit," said neighbor Donna Ichniowski. "So she went around the side and helped her by opening not a door but a slider or something that didn't have a way out and helped her out."

"Thank you"

Marques Chavis doesn't know who the Amazon driver was, but he is forever grateful that she saved his grandmother's life.

"Very, more thankful thank she could ever imagine," Chavis said. "I couldn't tell her then, but I love her to death. Thank you."

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started when Chavis' grandmother put a bucket of ashes from their wooden stove on the porch to cool and they ignited.

Master Dep. State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said this story could have had a much different outcome had the fire started in the middle of the night or when no one was around to help.

So to that driver, whoever she may be, she is a hero, according to Alkire.

"There is no doubt, as fast as that fire was moving, that she certainly assisted her out through the window and was actually able to get her out to safety," Alkire said.

Two cats and a dog were also saved from the home, but Chavis said the cats ran away after escaping.

If anyone sees an orange or a black and white cat in the Harford County area, reach out to WJZ so we can put you in touch with the family.

Warning from fire officials

The incident is prompting a warning from officials, especially this time of year.

"We routinely see across the state people putting ashes out on their front porch or out on their back porch," Alkire said. "And it's just something we do not want to see. What we suggest is put those ashes in a metal bucket, put them away from our house, 10 to 20 feet away."