Amani Hansberry, from Mount St. Joseph High, named Gatorade Maryland Boys Basketball Player of Year

BALTIMORE - Amani Hansberry, a senior forward at Baltimore's Mount St. Joseph High School, was selected as Maryland's Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The 6 foot, 8 inch forward has signed to play college basketball at the University of Illinois next school year.

He led Mount St. Joseph to a 38-4 record and both the Baltimore Catholic League regular-season and tournament championships this season.

Hansberry averaged 15.3 points, 12 rebounds and four assists per game, including a 17-point, 21-rebound effort in MSJ's 59-50 win over St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School in the BCL tournament title game.

He spent much of his off time volunteering locally as a youth basketball coach.

"Amani is dominant," said Josh Davalli, head coach of Loyola Blakefield. "He's a big body who is tough to move in the post and has the skills to score in there. He's got long arms and great hands, which make him an excellent rebounder and tough to score on. He is at a different level than the other kids on the floor."