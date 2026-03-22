Allergy season is here in Maryland. What can you do to manage the attacks?

Spring is officially in the air. Pollen and other allergens are, too.

It's kicking seasonal allergies into full gear in Maryland. You may remember some of the common symptoms.

"Red, itchy, watery eyes," said Dr. Nina Doyle, an optometrist at Crofton Family Eye Care.

"Runny nose and kind of a rough, scratchy feeling in their throat," said Dr. Daniel Spielman, a Medstar Georgetown University Hospital otolaryngologist.

Experts say dry, windy, and warmer spring days bring out the highest pollen counts.

"If someone has an allergy, their body is interpreting something that is out there in the air, a particle out there in the air as an enemy," Dr. Spielman said.

"Even those who typically have mild seasonal allergies may be experiencing worsening symptoms," Dr. Doyle said.

Dr. Doyle said that if a person doesn't have allergies, they may start to exhibit them if the pollen count is high.

Managing your allergies

Doctors said to limit your allergen exposure first. They recommend staying indoors if possible.

"Certainly not keeping the windows open for extended periods of time," Dr. Spielman said.

If that doesn't work, try taking medicine. Dr. Spielman said several over-the-counter medications are highly effective. His approach is to look at what bothers that person the most.

"If it's someone's nose, a nasal spray," Dr. Spielman said.

"We recommend sometimes lubrication eye drops," Dr. Doyle said. "That can help wash away some of the allergens."

They said an antihistamine pill works for anyone experiencing multiple or uncontrollable symptoms.

It's important to know when it's time to seek professional help.

"If they start to get a little more mucus-y, more chronic, more constant and you're already doing everything you're supposed to be doing," Dr. Doyle said.

Dr. Spielman adds if any of your symptoms worse, it's time to book an appointment with a doctor.