Maryland State Fair reschedules All Time Low concert

BALTIMORE -- All Time Low's The Sound of Letting Go concert at the Maryland State Fairgrounds has been rescheduled after weather interruptions, according to the Maryland State Fair.

The concert, which was originally set for September 8 will now take place Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:00 p.m.

All Time Low will perform with Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd.

The Towson-based rock band is well known in Baltimore City and in surrounding areas.

Tickets are available on the Maryland State Fair website.