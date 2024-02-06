Four injured in crash that closed lanes on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale

BALTIMORE -- All eastbound lanes on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale are closed due to a crash that injured four people on Tuesday.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., a multi-vehicle crash occurred in the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway. Two large trucks and an MTA Mobility bus were involved. Motorists may experience some delays during their afternoon commute due to clean-up efforts. pic.twitter.com/xfMPYPxq0Q — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 6, 2024

The Baltimore County Fire Department said they responded to the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway to find two trucks and a mobility bus involved in a crash. Fire crews rescued three people who were trapped in their vehicles.

Hazmat crews were also requested due to diesel fuel leaking from a truck.

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

This story is still developing and will be updated.