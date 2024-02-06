Watch CBS News
Four injured in crash that closed lanes on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale

BALTIMORE -- All eastbound lanes on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale are closed due to a crash that injured four people on Tuesday.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said they responded to the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway to find two trucks and a mobility bus involved in a crash. Fire crews rescued three people who were trapped in their vehicles. 

Hazmat crews were also requested due to diesel fuel leaking from a truck.  

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash.  

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

