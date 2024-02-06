Four injured in crash that closed lanes on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale
BALTIMORE -- All eastbound lanes on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale are closed due to a crash that injured four people on Tuesday.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said they responded to the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway to find two trucks and a mobility bus involved in a crash. Fire crews rescued three people who were trapped in their vehicles.
Hazmat crews were also requested due to diesel fuel leaking from a truck.
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
