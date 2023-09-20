Alibi witness Asia McClain Chapman explains why Adnan Syed should not be sent back to prison

Alibi witness Asia McClain Chapman explains why Adnan Syed should not be sent back to prison

BALTIMORE -- In a rare interview, Asia McClain Chapman, the alibi witness for Adnan Syed, told WJZ she agrees with Syed's allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

In a news conference Tuesday, Syed laid out problems with his case.

"I want to commend him on that bravery and taking the time to put together such an excellent presentation considering he's been locked in a penitentiary for 23 years," Chapman said.

Syed claims former prosecutor Kevin Urick falsely testified under oath that Syed's family pressured Chapman to say she was with him in the Woodlawn Library when their classmate Hae Min Lee was murdered in Leakin Park in 1999.

"I 100% believe there is merit to them," Chapman said. "I know personally that what Kevin Urick testified to in regard to my conversation with him was untruthful. I know that 100% he manipulated me as someone who is unfamiliar with the legal system, and he 100 percent abused my trust in him."

Syed was convicted of murder and spent more than 20 years in prison before his conviction was vacated in September 2022.

"Regardless of what people feel about Adnan, he has served his time," Chapman said. "It is time to allow all parties involved in this situation to move forward."

Urick gave WJZ this statement: "Mr. Syed's desperation appears to grow with each passing day. He has demonized and vilified every witness, investigator, and prosecutor involved in this case. These latest developments follow the pattern he has established as he makes baseless claims."

Syed also claims former prosecutor Kathleen Murphy, now a Baltimore County judge, overreached and helped secure a lawyer for the Lee family last year.

Murphy declined to comment through the court system.

Chapman's alibi became a pivotal part of Syed's appeals and gained national attention through the "Serial" podcast.

"Everyone who has ever listened to 'Serial,' who watched the documentary, who investigated any aspect of this case, we all want justice for Hae," Chapman said. "But I think we should not lose sight of the fact that this situation has become so grotesque that it has decimated people's families. It has ruined people emotionally and it has scarred many people involved."

The only thing that we all want is a resolution in which there can be some sort of healing and positive growth going forward in our lives.

Chapman says she hopes Maryland's Supreme Court throws out Syed's murder conviction which was reinstated earlier this year on the grounds the victim's family was not given proper notice before his release one year ago.