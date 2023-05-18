Alibi Breakfast unofficially kicks off Preakness week

BALTIMORE -- The Alibi Breakfast is a tradition that began in the late 1930s.

Trainers, owners and dignitaries would gather on the porch of the historic Pimlico Clubhouse in the mornings to boast about their horses and tell exciting racing stories.

Some of the stories were true but always entertaining.

Now, the Alibi Breakfast has evolved into an organized event to celebrate Preakness Stakes and share interesting race predictions.

The 2023 Alibi Breakfast marked the unofficial start to Preakness weekend, giving fans a taste of what to expect and a chance to learn the backstories of each horse.

"It's a way that you get to meet all of the owners and trainers," racing fan Wendy Bozel said.

The Preakness Stakes Trophy was front and center at the Alibi Breakfast Thursday morning.

The Woodlawn vase is hailed as the Most Valuable Trophy in sports.

In just a couple of days, it will be handed to the champion in the winner's circle at Pimlico Race Course.

Could it go to hometown favorite and No. 4 post, "Coffee with Chris?"

"I am so excited about the horse called "Coffee with Chris," Bozel said. "Because unlike a lot of the owners here, he doesn't have millions of dollars. It's a Maryland horse and a Maryland owner. It was really cool when I talked to the owner and read about him. Also, he doesn't have the money - 30,000 laying around but he pulled it together because he knows his horse is going to win."

John Salzman Jr, owner and trainer of "Coffee with Chris" said he took a bit of a leap of faith entering the Preakness.

"This was a, it wasn't a last-minute decision for us, but we were hoping to win the Tesio, and it didn't quite work out like we wanted it to," Salzman said. "But we got beat by two lengths so I mean I couldn't really let the two lengths change my mind with the Preakness. So, we know we're a long shot but we're going to take a chance."

Attendees of the Alibi Breakfast got to hear from the owners and trainers of all eight horses.

Salzman even got emotional talking about what it means to share this moment with his family and support team.

"The best help," Salzman said. "That's the story of success. My wife, my veterinarian, my exercise rider."

Preakness 148 will run on Saturday evening.

The 98th Black-Eyed Susan Day is Friday.