Alert Day: Rain and strong winds, chance for severe storms

Today our First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the impact from the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole.

#WJZFirstAlert

Most of Central Maryland will pick up about 1" of rain with some spots seeing closer to 2". Western Maryland could see totals between 2-4"! pic.twitter.com/TXf06Tie9E — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 11, 2022

After what felt like a tropical start, the rain and strong winds will arrive later Friday morning into the afternoon.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from Noon today until 4:00 pm.

Most of Maryland is under a marginal severe weather risk with southern Maryland under slight risk with strong wind gusts and even the threat of an isolated tornado late Friday night.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track this system.