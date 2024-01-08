Flooding concerns come with Tuesday's potentially powerful storm

Flooding will be a significant concern that follows a powerful storm system that moves through Maryland Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

An ALERT DAY has been issued across the area for heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and flash and coastal flooding.

A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the areas in southern Baltimore, Harford and Anne Arundel counties, for 2 to 3 feet of inundation at high tide from Tuesday afternoon through the first half of Wednesday.

Significant coastal flooding can be expected in these areas.

*COASTAL FLOOD WARNING* in effect for the areas in green including southern Baltimore, Harford & Anne Arundel Co. for 2-3' of inundation at high tide from Tuesday afternoon through the first half or Wednesday. Significant coastal flooding can be expected in these areas. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/bzrD8eN2Sf — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 8, 2024

Excessive runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Wind gusts could be up to 50 to 55 mph.

And another update for Havre de Grace https://t.co/3oypdiC5mv — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 9, 2024

Aside from flooding, tree limbs could be knocked down and power outages are possible. Here's what you do if you experience a power outage.

And, officials warn to not drive through flood waters.

In Baltimore City, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued from Tuesday at 1 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m., and Coastal Flood Warning from Tuesday at 1 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

A limited number of sandbags will be given to Baltimore City residents and business owners on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

Fells Point – Intersection of Thames and Broadway

Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, Baltimore, Cecil and Harford counties until Wednesday morning.

One of the most flood-prone areas we are watching is near City Dock in ANNAPOLIS.

City leaders put out an alert for low-lying areas and downtown near City Dock where roads typically close and the pumps along Dock Street get overwhelmed if flood waters reach 3 feet above normal levels.

Annapolis leaders are asking property owners to check on their boats after each high tide; check gutters and storm drains for debris; and to secure loose objects so they do not fly away during the storm.

Sandbagging stations will be open until noon on Tuesday.

HARFORD COUNTY will activate its Emergency Operations Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday to monitor a potentially high-impact storm.

The facility will house all public safety-related departments and agencies to help coordinate any necessary response efforts.

"We have all of our crews on standby. We'll be prepared to roll," Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "We're monitoring it closely with the power companies so we can facilitate them in getting out to the power outages and being able to clear as quickly as possible. We'll be there to take calls and respond."

Ahead of the possibility of widespread flooding, heavy rounds of rain and power punches of wind gusts, preparations began Monday.

"We immediately dispatched the Department of Public Works, who have been out all-day clearing drainage in low-lying areas to minimize flooding," Cassilly said.

The local government suggests you secure any outdoor items, clear out your gutters and check the batteries in your emergency equipment.