Business owners near City Dock in Annapolis are preparing for Tuesday's storm impact

Annapolis is one of the areas in Maryland bracing for Tuesday's powerful storm.

City dock is prone to flooding and high waters.

The worst of the flooding is expected to happen at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, while officials are telling people to avoid the area until the storm passes.

City leaders put out an alert for low-lying areas and downtown near City Dock where roads typically close and the pumps along Dock Street get overwhelmed if flood waters reach 3 feet above normal levels.

Business owners and residents are encouraged to fill up sandbags starting at 7 a.m. Ttuesday morning to help protect their property.

They will need to show identification to get them.

Annapolis leaders are asking property owners to check on their boats after each high tide; check gutters and storm drains for debris; and to secure loose objects so they do not fly away during the storm.

Jerry Donahoe, owner of Mills Fine Wine & Spirit in Annapolis, said he's at a high enough elevation to where he shouldn't be impacted. But, just in case, he a plan.

"If the conditions are ripe for flooding, with all the wind pushing in, the high tide, and even then, I don't think it's going to get me, we would have time if all those conditions happen and we could take all the stuff off the floor," Donahoe said. "We could sandbag. I have sandbags in the back."

Sandbagging station will be open until noon on Tuesday.

Officials say flooding could occur anywhere in Annapolis, and they want people to not drive through flood waters.