Here's how to stay safe when a storm knocks your power out

BALTIMORE -- The WJZ First Alert Weather team has issued an Alert Day for Tuesday as strong storms are expected to hit Maryland with potentially damaging winds and flooding.

The storms could lead to power outages in the region.

Here's what to do before and during a power outage to keep you and your home safe.

How To Prepare Now

The Maryland Office of Emergency Management has these tips to prepare:

Charge electronics, have battery backups, and check flashlights.



Have emergency supplies in place at home, work, and in cars.



Stay alert and have several ways of receiving emergency alerts.



If you have impaired mobility and use an elevator to get between floors, work with your household members or neighbors to figure out a plan to get you out of the building if needed.



If you use electric medical devices, make sure they have fresh batteries and contact your doctor to discuss what to do if you lose power.

Download the WJZ App to have alerts sent directly to your device during weather events, and to stream CBS News Baltimore for live weather coverage.

When the Power Goes Out

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has these tips to stay safe in the event your power goes out:

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, use generators, pressure washers, grills, and similar items outdoors only. Generators should be used at least 20 feet away from your home.

Identify and throw away food that may not be safe to eat.

Check with local authorities to be sure your water is safe.

In hot weather, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids to prevent heat-related illness.

Avoid downed power lines, if a power line falls on a car, you should stay inside the vehicle.



How to Report an Outage with BGE

Online, at BGE.com

BGE's mobile app, available at the Apple Store or Google Play

Text message to 69243

Phone, by calling 877-778-2222