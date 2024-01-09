Annapolis leaders showcase temporary defense for flood-prone streets

BALTIMORE - Annapolis is no stranger to flooding, and its leaders are constantly trying to find ways to mitigate the damage.

Annapolis is expecting a tide level of more than 5 feet of water on Tuesday, and that could bring one of the highest tides we've seen since Isabel.

City leaders showed off a new temporary solution they brought back from across the pond.

[Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY on Tuesday for high-impact Maryland storm]

"Tonight, we're going to experience a tide level of about 4.9 to 5.0 feet, which if we see that, it will end up being the third or fourth highest tide on record," said Burr Vogel, Public Works Director in Annapolis.

With historic flooding expected to hit Maryland's capital, Vogel keeps a close eye on the city's newest defense against a long-time burden.

"We're looking at a new flood barrier that we've just installed this morning, received from a company called, 'Two Barrier,' and was represented by Dutch Water Prevention."

Vogel says the barrier took about 15 minutes to install and should protect the flood-prone Compromise Street from one of the highest tides the city has seen since Hurricane Isabel.

"It's got holes here on the front. The flood waters come in, fill this barrier, so that's what will eventually hold it in place over the next four to five hours," Vogel said. "This thing will fill up with water and form a barrier which will keep the street dry."

It's an innovative solution city leaders brought back from their recent trip to the Netherlands.

"We know that the Netherlands do lead the world in stopping water, moving water and protecting a city that is below sea level," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said.

Buckley says that while the technology from the Netherlands is working so far, it's only a temporary solution.

"We're working toward a long-term plan," Buckley said. "That long-term plan is not going to be here until 2025."

Buckley said this initiative at City Dock will protect Annapolis "from the next Isabel."

Until then, the temporary flood barrier is working. But, it can only do so much.

"There will be in all likelihood, 6 or 7 inches of water in the fleet reserve here next to us," Vogel said.