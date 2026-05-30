Governor Moore issues directive addressing agricultural crisis in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Environment are set to begin addressing an agricultural crisis resulting from a crop freeze in late April, as well as the ongoing drought affecting a majority of Maryland counties.

Governor Wes Moore issued the directive to both departments on Friday after earlier in the week requesting that the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue emergency loans and supplemental relief programs for Maryland producers expeditiously.

"Maryland relies on our agricultural industry for economic prosperity, culture and food security," said Governor Wes Moore. "The devastating damage caused by the severe statewide freeze requires a unified and coordinated response to restabilize our farming community. I am dedicated to alleviating the impacts of this crisis and fortifying our systems for the next growing season."

$2.4 million in losses

On April 21, Maryland vineyards suffered detrimental impacts to their crops due to a cold snap. Following the incident, Linganore Winecellars, located in Mount Airy, reported losing more than 70% of its grape production.

"This is the worst frost I've seen, and we've been doing this for five decades, five decades, it's crazy," Anthony Aellen, the president and executive winemaker at Linganore Winecellers, told WJZ.

Earlier this week, the Maryland Wineries Association reported that they could face a $2.4 million revenue loss due to April's freeze.

"The impact from this loss to our sector is generational in scale," said Janna Howley, executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association.

Leaders say recovery is estimated to take years as producers continue routine labor and maintenance costs without reaping the benefits of the 2026 harvest.

"This freeze not only devastated harvestable crops, but producers are still facing millions of dollars in expenses to maintain their land for future growing seasons without the income they would normally generate from their harvest," said Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks.

In addition, Maryland is experiencing a severe drought, concurrently straining forage and livestock farms.

What's in the directive?

The Maryland Department of Agriculture shall:

Waive the 51% Maryland crop or 20-acre minimum requirement for Class 4 Limited Wineries as authorized under the Alcoholic Beverages and Cannabis Article §2–206;

Facilitate distribution of all available federal disaster funds and programming;

Develop an irrigation task force for agricultural producers;

Develop a producer education and risk management task force to elevate existing Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency programs;

Instruct the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation to consider modifications to enhance opportunities within their programs that support farmers and watermen impacted by the natural disaster incidents; and

Encourage all Maryland institutions, organizations, food banks and consumers to purchase local products whenever possible to support our farms and value-added agricultural businesses.

The Department of the Environment shall:

Prioritize and streamline applications for water appropriation permits for agricultural production.

The Governor's Intergovernmental Commission shall:

Assess how state and local regulatory agencies can better support affected agricultural sectors.

According to Governor Moore, agencies are directed to encourage Maryland vendors to support local farmers, elevating existing Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency programs, and streamlining application processes for water permits used in agricultural production.