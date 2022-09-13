Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Age progression images released of missing sisters who may be in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Sisters missing since 2020 may be in Maryland, officials say
BALTIMORE -- Age progression images of two Pennsylvania sisters who have been missing for more than two years were released Monday by the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children

The agency has said authorities believe Hanna and Skye Rex may be in the Washington D.C. - Maryland area. 

When the girls, 5 and 7 at the time, went missing in 2020, a Maryland judge had granted custody to their father John Rex. 

The girls were with their mother Lashada Lee in Pennsylvania then, but officials say when he went to get them, all three were gone. 

Hanna and Skye Rex National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children  
Lashada Lee

You're asked to call authorities immediately if you see any of these people. contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131 or call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that's 1-800-843-5678.   

wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

