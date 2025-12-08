8 critically endangered African penguin chicks born at Maryland Zoo

Eight African penguins hatched at the Maryland Zoo during the recent breeding season, adding to the population of the critically endangered animal, officials said Monday.

The zookeepers have chosen to name the birds after fruits and vegetables. The first two names – Kiwi and Cayenne – were announced Monday. More names will be announced in the coming weeks, according to zoo officials.

Cayenne, the African Penguin, was one of eight hatched at the Maryland Zoo. The Maryland Zoo

Maryland Zoo Bird Curator Jen Kottyan said the number of wild African penguins is declining dramatically, despite their classification as a protected species.

Data shows African penguins could become extinct within the next ten years.

"If we can fix the issues these birds face in the wild, such as overfishing and habitat loss, one day penguins from our highly managed SSP could be sent to their native South Africa and Namibia to repopulate the wild colonies, which means every chick hatched here is important to this species' global survival," Kottyan said.

Breeding season for African penguins at the zoo is between mid-September and the end of February, according to zoo officials. The timeline mimics the spring to summer breeding season that African penguins follow in their native habitats in South Africa and Namibia.

The Maryland Zoo has the largest collection of African penguins in North America, with more than 1,000 chicks hatched in the past 50 years.

While some of the chicks stay at the zoo in Baltimore, some have been sent to help establish new colonies at zoos and aquariums in 35 states and in Canada, according to zoo officials.

African penguins at the Maryland Zoo

At the end of the previous breeding season, a new female penguin – Gerry from the Monterey Bay Aquarium – joined the Maryland Zoo to breed with a genetically matched male after a recommendation by the African Penguin Species Survival Plan.

In 2024, two African penguin chicks hatched during the breeding season.

In September 2024, the Maryland Zoo euthanized its oldest African penguin, known as Mr. Greedy.

Mr. Greedy outlived the median life expectancy for his species at 33 years old, and he left behind 230 descendants.