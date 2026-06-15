Baltimore's AFRAM to bring families together for a meaningful reunion

Thousands of people are expected to attend AFRAM this weekend in Baltimore, but for some, it's more than just a festival.

For some, the largest free African American festival on the East Coast also serves as a family reunion.

Nicole Green is the co-producer of the festival and said this is the perfect place for a family reunion. There are so many things to do, and it's free.

Planning a family reunion around AFRAM

The Arnwine family decided to have the next reunion in the DMV area when they were at their last reunion in Los Angeles.

The elders passed the torch to Adam Arnwine, and he said AFRAM was the perfect place to celebrate their heritage.

It's a tradition that the family works hard to preserve. They are descendants of four enslaved women who were promised land by the man who enslaved them.

Family history

Family member Janice Arnwine Bryant told WJZ the history of the four women.

In 1855, the man who enslaved the women drew up a will and directed that his 900 acres of land in Jacksonville be sold. The profits were to go to the women, along with helping them get to free country.

A year later, the man died, and his nephew contested the will. Years later, the land was turned into a lake.

AFRAM on Juneteenth weekend

This year, AFRAM coincides with Juneteenth weekend, adding special significance for the Arnwine family, whose ancestors were in Texas when the news of emancipation finally reached enslaved people there.

Their ancestor, Sterling Arnwine, told their family's story in his slave narrative at the age of 94. In the narrative, he described the day they were all freed.

Family member Laurene Raggsdale said celebrating during Juneteenth is meaningful.

"The slaves were freed Juneteenth in Texas, and it syncs up with what our reunion is all about," she said.

Beyond reconnecting with their roots, the family says they're just as eager to enjoy all the performances like Charlie Wilson, Lil' Mo, and SWV.

AFRAM is about connection, bringing families together, celebrating culture, and creating traditions that can be passed down for generations.