Weekend weather is sunny and comfy for AFRAM in Baltimore

Morning showers along the eastern shore will push out to sea by midday Friday. A beautiful and breezy weather weekend is ahead for all of the outdoor festivities happening around the area including AFRAM and Father's Day weekend.

Pleasant AFRAM and Father's Day Weekend weather in Baltimore

Skies will clear late Friday morning into the midday hours providing us beautiful Friday weather across most of Maryland. The morning showers on the eastern shore will end by midday. Everyone will see a partly to mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be a refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph gusts 25 to 30 mph, which will send low humidity and a comfortable airmass our way.

Saturday will be another breezy and beautiful day. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid-80s, with plenty of sunshine across Baltimore. A spotty shower, or two, cannot be ruled out north and west of the immediate metro. Even in these areas, Saturday will be a good day for plans.

Father's Day looks good, overall. A batch of showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out late Sunday. Right now, most of those showers and storms should hold off until after sunset.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on this next storm system, just in case the timeline speeds up. A chance of showers and storms lingers into Monday.