Parking, transportation and map for AFRAM 50 in Baltimore

AFRAM will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Baltimore this weekend with an extended schedule.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Druid Hill Park for the free, three-day music and culture festival.

The festival will begin on Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will continue Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

A map for AFRAM 2026 in Baltimore. AFRAM

Along with a star-studded lineup of performers — which includes Dru Hill, Mario and SWV among others — the event will also bring parking restrictions and road closures to parts of the city. Here's what you need to know.

Road closures and parking

AFRAM attendees are encouraged to use public transit or a rideshare service to Mondawmin and use the free shuttles to get to Druid Hill Park, as road closures and parking restrictions will cause traffic delays.

Parking and traffic changes will be in effect for AFRAM 2026 in Baltimore between Friday, June 19, and Monday, June 22. Baltimore Department of Transportation

The following roads will be closed through noon on Monday, June 22, with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Grove Road between Red and Shop Roads

Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street (local access will be maintained to the Boy Scouts of America and the Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy)

Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive

Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway (local access will be maintained to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore)

Parking will be available in the following two areas on a first-come, first-served basis:

ADA parking will be available in the park at the East Drive parking lot, from 3001 down to the pool. Parking will be accessible from the Sisson Street entrance to Druid Hill Park.

Free shuttles for AFRAM

Two shuttle routes will be available for AFRAM attendees:

The Maryland Transportation Administration (MTA) will operate a route that starts near Mondawmin Mall and makes the following stops between 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on each of the event days:

Corner of Liberty Heights and Mondawmin Avenue (transit transfer)

Inside Druid Hill Park on Swann Drive for event drop-off (near Beechwood Drive)

The entrance to the Palladium Parking Lot at Druid Hill Drive (Offsite Parking)

The Charm City Circulator (CCC) Purple Route will extend to include the following stops:

Wyman Park Drive (overflow pickup at the Steiff Silver Building)

East Drive (AFRAM stop before the Dr. Ralph W. E. Jones, Jr. Administration Building)

Wyman Park Drive (return - overflow pickup at the Steiff Silver Building)

The rideshare drop-off location is located at 3001 East Drive.

Find more information here.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of AFRAM.