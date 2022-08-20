Advocates for the homeless want city leaders to pave a path toward permanent housing

Advocates for the homeless want to find a path toward permanent housing

BALTIMORE -- City leaders have cleared a homeless encampment that sprung up outside of Baltimore City Hall on Wednesday morning.

They have reached an agreement with homeless advocates to provide services to the homeless population.

Members of the Black Community Development Coalition were able to reach an agreement with the mayor's office to clear the site ahead of the weekend.

The defiant group was determined to assist the homeless population by garnering attention to their cause. This involved setting up red tents in front of Baltimore City Hall.

They did this in pursuit of a path to permanent housing and programs to combat homelessness.

That's why the camp is beginning to disappear.

Some people may see the assistance the city is providing as an inadequate response but there is more to come.

The city has released a five-phase plan and has announced that $90 million will be directed at tackling the homeless crisis.