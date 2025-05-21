Orioles snap 8-game skid as Rutschman homers in 11th inning of 8-4 victory over Brewers

Adley Rutschman hit a three-run homer to highlight Baltimore's four-run outburst in the 11th inning as the Orioles snapped an eight-game skid by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Wednesday.

Baltimore ended its longest losing streak since August 2021, when it dropped 19 straight games. Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino earned his first win in his fifth game since taking over for Brandon Hyde, who was fired Saturday.

Milwaukee had tied the game on Caleb Durbin's two-out RBI single in the ninth against Félix Bautista, who was pitching on back-to-back days for the first time this year after missing the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery.

After Baltimore's Ryan O'Hearn and Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio hit RBI singles in the 10th, the Orioles broke through against Tyler Alexander (2-4) in the 11th.

Automatic runner Heston Kjerstad advanced to third on Ramón Urías' infield single and scored on Jackson Holliday's single to center. Rutschman followed with a drive over the left-field wall.

Seranthony Domínguez retired the side in order in the bottom of the 11th for his first save. Bryan Baker (3-0) allowed one run in the 10th and picked up the win.

O'Hearn went 4 for 6 and drove in two runs. Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson scored three runs. Rhys Hoskins homered for Milwaukee.

Key moment

Although the Brewers eventually lost, they produced one of the more exciting plays of the season with some daring baserunning in the fifth inning. Durbin led off with a double After Joey Ortiz popped out on a bunt, Durbin took off for third in a stolen base attempt just as Brice Turang hit a dribbler about halfway up the first-base line. As the Orioles threw out Turang at first, Durbin kept on running and slid home safely.

Key stat

Rutschman's homer made him 4 for 8 against Alexander in his career.

Up next

The Orioles start a four-game series at Boston. Thursday's scheduled pitchers are Cade Povich (1-3, 5.23 ERA) for Baltimore and Lucas Giolito (1-1, 7.08) for Boston.

The Brewers open a four-game series at Pittsburgh. Mike Burrows (0-0, 0.00) pitches for the Pirates on Thursday. The Brewers haven't announced a starter.