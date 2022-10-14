Additional $80M announced for Maryland hospitals, skilled nursing facilities

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health on Friday announced an additional $80 million in funding to support the state's hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

The federal Public Health Emergency is anticipated to end in Jan. 2023, and with it would go enhanced federal funding for Maryland.

"This additional funding will help further ease some of the burdens the COVID-19 pandemic has caused our hospitals and skilled nursing facilities across the state," said MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader. "These funds will especially help facilities support our frontline healthcare heroes, who sacrifice so much every day to keep Marylanders healthy and safe."

Gov. Larry Gogan dedicated $50 million, $25 million each, to both the hospital and skilled nursing facility industries. An additional $30 million will go to to Medicare Advantage plans operating in Maryland,