Active water main break reported near Falls Road in Northern Baltimore

Crews are working to repair an active water main break off of Falls Road in Northern Baltimore.

The incident took place at 1210 Poplar Hill Rd, near Falls Road, on Saturday.

Contractors have been dispatched to the site of the incident, where both a 6-inch and a 10-inch water main are involved, and the repair requires a four-valve turn-down.

Approximately 60 services and three hydrants are affected, according to the Department of Public Works.

DPW is unsure of when the repair will be completed.

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, DPW crews responded to 33 water main breaks on Saturday afternoon, with 21 in Baltimore and 12 in Baltimore County.

In total, six mains were shut down, leaving 267 homes without water.

How to prevent water pipe breaks in your home

When temperatures drop and remain below 25 degrees for an extended period, the risk of damage to water pipes and utility meters is heightened.

As Maryland experiences a stretch of cold, it's crucial for both property owners and homeowners to protect their pipes.

Here are some tips to keep your service on track

Keep pipes warm: Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around your pipes.

Disconnect outside hoses: Remove hoses from outdoor faucets and shut off water to outside spigots for the winter months to prevent freezing and potential damage.

Have bottled water on hand: Power outages, frozen pipes, or water main breaks can disrupt water service. Keep a supply of bottled water available in case of emergency.

Check your sump pump: Periodically test your sump pump. Frozen lines can lead to basement flooding, especially as snow and ice melt.

Customers who have lost water service should allow water to run through a sink or tub faucet until it is clear, once service is restored.

In case of a water emergency, residents should also immediately report any suspected water main break by calling 311 in Baltimore City or 443-263-2220 in Baltimore County.