Achievement Academy student killed in shooting identified by police

BALTIMORE -- An Achievement Academy student killed in a shooting outside a gas station Thursday morning has been identified by police as 20-year-old Breon Traquan Ennis.

Officers were called to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway just before 10 a.m. for the shooting. Ennis was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, police said.

The deadly shooting marks the seventh time a Baltimore City Public School student has been shot and killed in 2023.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The Baltimore City Public School District said Friday was an already scheduled day off for students. Counseling will be available for students and staff available next week.