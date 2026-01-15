Aberdeen UPS employee charged with stealing $174K in high-end jewelry

The Aberdeen Police Department has completed its investigation into a complex jewelry theft scheme at a UPS Sorting and Distribution Center.

Approximately 23 packages with an estimated value of $174,000 had been stolen from the facility, according to the police department.

The investigation

The investigation revealed that Kazane Deravin, a 40-year-old UPS employee, allegedly targeted packages carrying high-value jewelry and removed them before deliveries were completed.

Additionally, detectives were able to piece together that Deravin had "extensive pawn activity," which included multiple jewelry transactions over several years, according to a police report.

Shipments from Saxon's, Diamond Center, Zales, Jared, and Kay Jewelers were positively matched to stolen items and found at various pawn shops, police said.

Police reports from nearby jurisdictions also confirmed that their losses matched shipments sent through the Aberdeen UPS center.

Baltimore and Harford County victims

In July of 2025, criminal charges were filed and search warrants were approved and executed, resulting in the recovery of additional stolen jewelry.

This strengthened detectives' case against Deravin, which he then admitted to, according to police.

On December 11, 2025, he entered a guilty plea to Theft Scheme of $100,000 plus and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

However, his sentence was suspended in order to allow him to work for restitution for the multiple victims in Harford and Baltimore County which he stole the jewelry from.