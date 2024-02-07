Aberdeen mother pleads for help in solving son's murder

BALTIMORE -- In Harford County, Aberdeen Police need your help in a murder investigation.

The murder of Darius Pittman was the only homicide to happen in the quiet community of Aberdeen last year.

Pittman's mother speaking exclusively with WJZ is begging for help finding her son's killer."

"The grief just overwhelms me," Darius Pittman's mother Eldonette Pittman said. "I cry every day. I miss my son."

Every day for the last five months, Eldonette Pittman has wondered who killed her son.

"It nearly kills me, you know, every day I have to re-survive everyday, like, to get to the next day," Pittman said.

Darius was found shot to death at his mother's home on Walker Street in Aberdeen on September 10th of last year.

Police say it's clear he was targeted.

"To have this murder last year, people in the community were unnerved," Aberdeen Police Capt. Will Reiber said. "They're frightened and we just want to bring this person to justice."

Detectives believe Darius was killed the day before his body was discovered.

Detectives also say the night before he was shot Darius took a trip to Baltimore City.

Outside of that, investigators say they haven't received any other tips that will help them solve the case.

As police work to piece together what happened to Darius, his mother wants the community to know how much she misses him and that she needs someone to come forward and help to bring his killer to justice.

"He was very sweet, very compassionate, very smart, spiritual … I want the community to know that he was a good person and he deserves to be here."

Metro Crimestoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Pittman's murder. If you know anything, you're asked to contact them or Aberdeen Police.