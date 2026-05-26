Man accused of abduction, assault of Baltimore County 12-year-old to remain in jail

A man accused of abducting and assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Baltimore County last month will remain behind bars until his trial, a judge decided.

Oscar Bladimir Argueta, 34, was charged with kidnapping and assault after he allegedly convinced the girl who was walking to Cockeysville Middle School to get into his car.

He then allegedly inappropriately touched the girl before returning her to the school, charging documents said.

Argueta faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted.

The alleged abduction and assault

Police said a student reported on April 30 that she had been abducted while she was walking to Cockeysville Middle School in the morning.

According to police, the girl told officers that a man approached her in the Vintage Court and Cranbrook Road area of Cockeysville. He reportedly told the girl that he was a family friend and that he recognized her from church.

The girl reported that the man persuaded her to get into his gray Toyota Camry by saying that her family sent him.

Charging documents stated that police said that Argueta reclined his seat and "touched her leg and stomach area… The victim believed the suspect was trying to touch her breast. The suspect later climbed into the back seat with the victim… asked her in Spanish if she had a boyfriend or if she had had her first kiss. The suspect then asked if he could kiss her."

The 12-year-old told officers that she cursed and demanded that he drive her to school.

Suspect denies inappropriate activity

Police said Argueta, through a translator, told them he was a rideshare driver. They said he initially denied picking up the girl but later admitted doing so.

Charging documents said Argueta told police that took the girl back to school and "apologized and asked her not to tell anyone what happened."

The girl told police the man "kissed her hand" before letting her out near the school's bus loop, according to court records. Argueta denies touching the girl inappropriately.

Arugueta is represented by the public defender, who insisted, "He does have defenses."