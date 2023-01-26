AACPS announce 2023 winners of Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Awards

BALTIMORE — Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) announced the winners of the Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Award during a special video presentation on Mo Gaba Day.

The winners are Yeraldy Tejada Hernandez of Waugh Chapel Elementary School, Maizy Barbour of Windsor Farm Elementary School, Kate Rimel of Magothy River Middle School, and Ming Miller of South River High School.

Connor Barton-Mullan of Monarch Academy Glen Burnie was also recognized as the 2023 Mo Gaba Legacy Award Winner. The video announcing the winners can be found on YouTube.

The award ceremony and recognition will take place on February 1, 2023, at the Board of Education's next meeting.

The schools of each recipient will receive a banner and $500 in the winner's name to be used for a school initiative that promotes kindness and positivity. The monetary award is generously sponsored by the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

"The awards are named for Mosilla Kingsley "Mo" Gaba, a student in AACPS whose health challenges never defeated his intellectual brilliance, positive attitude, fun-loving spirit, or his ability to make others smile and marvel at his resilience." AACPS said Thursday. More than 40 students were nominated for the awards by their schools for demonstrating exceptional capability in positivity and perseverance.