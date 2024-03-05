AAA's Ragina Ali shares special tips about international travel planning

BALTIMORE - More vacationers are opting to travel internationally, according to new data.

Ragina Ali, with AAA, shares special tips when it comes to traveling.

"Couple of things you want to be mindful of," Ali said. "As far as international travel goes, we know there have been passport delays so you want to make sure that your passport is current. We, at AAA, have actually seen people planning to take an international trip, totally forgetful or oblivious to the fact that either their passport is expired or is about to expire."

"Another big thing we love to promote is the TSA precheck," Ali added. "That's whether you are traveling internationally or domestically. The TSA precheck allows you to basically expedite your travel through the TSA line."

AAA is partnering with IDEMIA with TSA precheck events this week at its Hagerstown location.

Ali also says not to wait until the last minute to book travel.

"The days where you could say I'm going to wait until the end, the last rate, those days are long gone," Ali said. "If you wait to the end to book a cruise, to book airfare, to book tours, things will happen. Whatever availability is left is going to be super expensive or there's not going to be anything left."