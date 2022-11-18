AAA expects high uptick in Maryland holiday air, car travelers this year

PARKVILLE – AAA Mid-Atlantic reports it anticipates over a million Marylanders will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The number would eclipse last year's number of travelers.

"We're really staffed up," said Maryland's Federal Security Director Chris Murgia, Friday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. "We're prepared for the holidays."

Transportation officials Friday reminded air passengers not to put liquids in carry-on luggage.

If travelers have any questions about what they can bring through TSA checkpoints, you can check here.

AAA Mid Atlantic said it expects air travel will be 6 percent busier and car travel will be 5 percent busier this year over 2021.

"I don't want to take any chances. I'll have plenty of time to travel," Paula Johnson said.

Johnson said she's staying home to care for her mother this holiday season.

This is also the first holiday season under Maryland's new expanded Move Over law, which requires drivers to either make a lane change, if safe to do so, or slow down for any vehicle on the side of the road stopped with warning signals.

College student Alessandra Cormican told WJZ he expects the roads to be busy before Thanksgiving.

"This is going to be my first time going home. And, my dad was like, 'Give yourself time because it's going to be a nightmare,'" Cormican said.