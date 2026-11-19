A week before Thanksgiving, AAA has released its annual holiday travel projections, showing a slight dip in travel after three consecutive years of record-breaking numbers.

AAA projects 81.5 million people nationwide will travel more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this year. In Maryland, nearly 1.5 million people are expected to hit the road, take a flight or travel by other means, including bus, train or cruise.

AAA attributes the slight decline in travel to rising costs, including higher gas prices.

"We certainly attribute not only the high cost of gas but some other higher travel costs to some of the slight dips in travel we're seeing this Thanksgiving holiday," said Ragina Ali, a AAA spokesperson.

Travel by car and plane is expected to be slightly lower this year. However, AAA says the biggest increase is coming from other forms of transportation, including trains, buses and cruises.

"Where we're really seeing a significant increase is in the other mode category, so that's trains and cruises, and we're consistently seeing that other modes category rebound, and Thanksgiving is no exception," Ali said.

Travelers feel the pinch at the pump

WJZ spoke with drivers preparing to hit the road for the holiday. While many are looking forward to spending time with family and friends, they say getting there isn't cheap.

"It's expensive. It's not cheap," said Jack Miron, who is driving his Hummer to Miami after recently spending $80 to fill up his tank.

Michael Walsh also topped off his tank Thursday ahead of a trip to New Jersey to visit friends.

"Not horrendous, but I look at the prices and go, well, what're you going to do?" Walsh said.

Gas prices are also adding to the cost of holiday travel, with Maryland drivers paying more than 60 cents per gallon more than they did during Thanksgiving last year.

When to hit the road

For those planning to travel, AAA says timing could make a big difference in avoiding holiday traffic.

The busiest travel day in the region is expected to be Tuesday, particularly on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway northbound from Washington, D.C., toward Baltimore.

"The busiest day on the roadway in our region is expected to be Tuesday on the BW Parkway northbound from D.C. to Baltimore," Ali said. "Particularly in that end-of-the-day commuting time where it's expected that congestion could be as high as 132% more than it would typically be on a normal day."

Ali recommends leaving early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the worst holiday traffic backups.