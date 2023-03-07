A year of the best of Baltimore: Looking back and behind the scenes as WJZ at 9 turns one
BALTIMORE -- What a year it's been! WJZ at 9 has traveled all over to bring you the people and places that make our city and state so remarkable.
To celebrate, we took a look back at some of our favorite moments over the last year with the people who make it happen every morning:
While you're only seeing our on-air talent during the show, it takes a village to put together a show like WJZ at 9.
From the producer to the assignment desk, to our photographers, editors and technicians, meet the people who bring WJZ at 9 to life every morning:
Thank you for watching!
