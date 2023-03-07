Watch CBS News
A year of the best of Baltimore: Looking back and behind the scenes as WJZ at 9 turns one

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- What a year it's been! WJZ at 9 has traveled all over to bring you the people and places that make our city and state so remarkable.

To celebrate, we took a look back at some of our favorite moments over the last year with the people who make it happen every morning: 

A year of the best of Baltimore: Looking back as WJZ at 9 turns one 04:48

While you're only seeing our on-air talent during the show, it takes a village to put together a show like WJZ at 9.

From the producer to the assignment desk, to our photographers, editors and technicians, meet the people who bring WJZ at 9 to life every morning: 

Behind the Scenes: How does WJZ at 9 get made each morning? 02:57

Thank you for watching! 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

