A warmup across Maryland for the start of the work week

Sunny and dry weather through the midweek as Maryland prepares to honor veterans across the state on Wednesday. A pleasant forecast for the holiday will be replaced with colder and wetter weather by week's end.

A mid-week warmup in Baltimore

Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s across our area this afternoon. Winds will gust up to 30 mph with the passing of a dry cold front this afternoon. Temperatures cool quickly on Monday evening. Plan on temperatures in the 40s by 8 p.m. before bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s in many areas by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s - a few inland communities could hit 70. The weather stays pleasant on Veterans Day with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s under sunny skies.

An early preview of winter-like weather by week's end

A surge of chilly weather will settle into Maryland as a storm system approaches late in the workweek.

There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures Thursday into Friday. The chance of wet weather also increases across the state during that time. Light rain and drizzle will arrive as early as midday Thursday. Some wintry weather could mix in with the rain Friday into Saturday across far northern and western Maryland. The first measurable snow of the season is possible across the highest elevations of western Maryland. A cold rain is most likely in Baltimore, but some alterations to the forecast are possible.

Watch for updates as The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring updated data as the week progresses.