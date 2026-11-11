A sunny and mild day across Maryland for this afternoon

A mild afternoon across Maryland with temperatures reaching into the mid 60s today. But a rainy Thursday and colder weekend on the horizon.

Seasonable temperatures for this Veterans Day

Our stretch of nice warm afternoons will conclude today as temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s around Maryland. Some inland neighborhoods could reach into the upper 60s near College Park and Frederick and along the Eastern Shore while the Western Mountains only reach into the lower 60s today.

Clouds begin moving in through the evening hours with rain beginning to impact the state during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday morning. A mild evening ahead with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Approaching storm system brings chilly rain, mountain snow to Maryland beginning Thursday into Friday

A surge of chilly weather will settle into Maryland as a storm system approaches our area beginning Thursday morning.

There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures Friday into the weekend.

Scattered damp weather is expected during the Thursday morning commute, especially west of Baltimore. But, it won't be a washout. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day Thursday. Rain will be mainly light but some heavier rain will move through for some neighborhoods.

Some wintry weather could mix in with the rain later Thursday and Friday across far western Maryland - especially in the mountains. The first measurable snow of the season is possible across the highest elevations of western Maryland above elevations of 3000 feet in Garrett and Allegany Counties. A few showers are possible on Friday as temperatures hold in the in the 40s to near 50 degrees with breezy winds. We'll see December-like temperatures over the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The forecast remains dry and chilly through the Raven's home game on Monday. Colder mornings are likely next week with some heavy frost or freeze conditions possible.

Watch for updates as The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring updated data as the week progresses.