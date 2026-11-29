The Thanksgiving Weekend ends on a pleasant note with partly to mostly cloudy conditions by this afternoon ahead of some heavier rain developing during the late evening and through the overnight hours. While the wettest weather will occur early in the morning, the commute could still be a little slower than normal. Expect some ponding of water in the typical trouble spots. Sunday afternoon temperatures will top out near the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight temperatures holding near 50 degrees through daybreak Monday.

A return to sunshine but becoming windy for Monday afternoon

Monday will be a windy day, with gusts up to 40 mph. Afternoon temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s. Winds relax by Monday evening as temperatures plummet. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, despite plenty of sunshine. Most communities will remain in the 40s on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures bottom-out in the mid to upper 20s away from the bay and core of Baltimore City on Wednesday morning.

Drier and warmer week ahead with fall-like temperatures through Saturday

A slow warming of afternoon temperatures begins mid-week through Saturday. Baltimore will have afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s by the end of the workweek and into Saturday before cooler temperatures return on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday evening for the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Washington Square Monument in Mount Vernon and near 60 at sunset on Friday for the beginning of Hanukkah.