A mix of clouds and sun across Maryland through the afternoon

A few spotty showers are possible late afternoon and early evening before heavier rain and storms push through the state during the overnight. The widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms should begin to move into Western Maryland by 9 to 11 pm tonight and across the metro Baltimore region by 11 pm. The heavier rainfall with some gusty storms will be most likely from 2 am to 6 am during the overnight hours.

Lingering showers by daybreak across Maryland - Back to sunshine by midday

The heaviest showers and storms will be exiting Maryland by mid-morning with sunshine breaking back out by midday from west to east. Sunday afternoon highs should top out in the low to mid 80s. Humidity appears to peak on Sunday morning and slowly fall throughout the day. Sunshine breaks through the clouds by early afternoon on Sunday.

A nice start for Maryland as the work week begins

Monday and Tuesday will be the nicer days of the upcoming work week with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Monday afternoon will see high temperatures in the upper 70s across Northern Maryland to low 80s across Southern Maryland. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s.