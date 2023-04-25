'A joy and a blast': Orioles winning games in the clutch

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Orioles are winning games and doing it in dramatic fashion.

They have victories in their last five home games, with three of those coming on the final pitch.

On Sunday, the Orioles (15-7) walked it off in the 10th inning against Detroit when Adam Frazier scored on a wild pitch. The dugout cleared and the coolers emptied.

These walk-off wins are exhilarating and intense.

WJZ's Mark Viviano asked the players about being in the middle of all that late-inning drama.

"It's exciting. You got a chance to come through for the team," Frazier said. "It's the ultimate goal, like I said, to win the game. You're gonna do your best to get that job done."

"It's definitely a joy and a blast, seeing everything transpire and come to fruition when we win," Ryan McKenna added. "A walk-off, it doesn't get much on the edge of your seat than that."

As for the protocol for who gets to dump the Gatorade on the late-game heroes?

"It takes a little bit of a split second to think about it," McKenna said. "It's just something that's a classic tradition. You know, I'm glad we were able to do that the last couple days. It's just a celebration of the team and a good, hard win."

The Orioles extended their winning streak to seven after beating the Red Sox in a 5-4 comeback win on Monday night.

These two back at it on Tuesday night.